Betty J. Neff, 81, of Minerva, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

She was born Feb. 16, 1938 in New Waterford, OH to Elmer and Alda (Wollam) Coulter.

She graduated from East Palestine High school and was the co-owner, assistant baker and cake decorator of Neff’s Bakery in Minerva for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. She is a member of the New Alexander First Christian Church where she was a member of The Loyal Sisters.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry William Neff, who died June 8, 2019; a daughter and son-in-law, Vicky & Mike Burnham; sisters, Sara Connors, Evelyn Whitehead, Emmalene Williams, and Ruth Ann Williams; brothers, Elba, Robert, and John Coulter.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah (Gary) Leishman of Gahanna and Teresa (Tim) Lambert of Cortland; 2 sons, David (Debbie) Neff of Minerva and Randy Neff of Nashville; a sister, Margaret Borroni of East Palestine; 5 grandchildren, Christopher (Sylvia) Burnham, Kaila (Randy) Bigler, Ben (Olivia) Lambert, Jacob Lambert and Allan Leishman; 2 great grandchildren, Keegan and Kenley Bigler.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Mr. Dave Napier officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer society or the American Heart Association. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.