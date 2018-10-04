Betty J. Speakman, 92, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. She was born Dec. 29,1925 in Canton to John and Ida (McCausland) Stimmel. She was a housewife and aide for Minerva Local Schools. She is a member of the Paris Israel Lutheran Church and the Women’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Association, the Paris Women’s Club and the church quilting and crochet clubs. She graduated from Louisville High School in 1943.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Speakman, who died in 2008. She is survived by son, Dave (Ann) Speakman of Minerva, 2 grandchildren, Aaron (Michelle) Speakman of Paris, Casie Speakman of Minerva and 3 great grandchildren, Wyatt, Westen and Willow.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Paris Israel Lutheran Church with Vicar Aaron Speakman and Rev. Sue Rodgers officiating. Burial will be in Paris Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to the funeral on Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paris Israel Lutheran Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.