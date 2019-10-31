Betty Jane Hanna, 94, of Carrollton, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born April 14, 1925 in Canton, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Willard and Ella Wilson Zintsmaster.

Betty was a member of Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Thompson “Tom” (Donna) Hanna of Carrollton and Clifford (Linda) Hanna of Newton, NC; three daughters, Susan (Dan) James of Flagler Beach, FL, Rebecca (Dan) Hartshorne of Malvern, Terri (Dick) Hartshorne of Carrollton; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Thompson, in 2012, two sons and a brother.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Baxter’s Ridge Church with Rev. Richard Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church from 1 p.m. until time of services. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.