Betty Jean (Bush) Tschantz, 92, of East Canton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center, Louisville, Ohio.

She was born May 7, 1929, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Roy and Jessie (Meadows) Bush.

She met the love of her life, Bill Tschantz, at Jackson High School and graduated in 1947. They married in 1948 while Bill served in the Navy. They settled in Canton where Bill managed the WH Tschantz & Sons Company and then the Biro Manufacturing facility.

She was a stay-at-home mother for their four children, Pat, Linda and twins, Rick & Ron. Betty joined the Mothers of Twins Club (now Mothers of Multiples) in 1954, becoming President and Mother of the Year in 1960.

When the family moved to their farm in Carroll County, Betty worked in the Carrollton High School Library while her children attended Carrollton schools. She and Bill were dedicated parents who attended and supported their kids’ many activities and sporting events.

After their children graduated from high school, Betty and Bill sold the farm and moved back to Canton, where she helped Bill and their twin sons start and run the Quadracast & Harrison Handling companies.

Retiring in 1991, they moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. They enjoyed the sunshine and a well-deserved, leisurely life until being driven back to East Canton by hurricane Francis in 2004.

After losing Bill in 2011 and Linda in 2018, she moved to Green Meadows in Louisville, where she enjoyed the family atmosphere and wonderful staff. She was a member of the Louisville Christian Church, the East Canton Foltz Center and the Jackson Alumni Association.

Preceded in death by her husband, William H. (Bill) Tschantz; daughter, Linda Tschantz and brother, Bob Bush. She is survived by sister, Sue (Ray) Beck; brother, Chuck Bush; daughter, Pat (William K.) Grischow; sons, Rick (Venita) Tschantz and Ron Tschantz; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Rummell, Jenifer (Mo) Panchalingam, William T. Grischow, Brieana Coss, Jessica (Dencil) Coleman, Alexandra (Andrew) Swan; Sarah Tschantz and Ken Tschantz; great grandchildren, Nicole Rummell, Mackenzie Rummell, Gage Coss, Davina Coleman; brother-in-law, Martin L. Tschantz, Jr.; sister-in-law, Eileen Edmonds; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is very thankful for the support and care of Green Meadows and Aultman Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Louisville Christian Church, 1800 S. Chapel St., Louisville, OH 44641 with Pastor Rick Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Louisville Christian Church.