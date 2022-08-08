Betty Joan Guess, 90, passed away at Otterbein Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio, Friday morning, Aug. 5, 2022.

Betty was born Nov. 25, 1931, in Carrollton, Ohio to Earl and Bessie (Scarlott) Blazer.

In 1953, Betty married Mac L. Guess who passed away in 2002.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Wendy Albert (Mike), Cindy Frye (Andy) and Jennifer Harper (Jeff).

A brother, Bill Blazer, and a sister, Ruth Blazer predeceased her.

She has nine grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.

Betty loved singing “Handel’s Messiah” with the Carrollton United Methodist choir and the “The Lord’s Prayer”. She sang for years at the Algonquin Mill festival, loved reading all types of books and attended Antioch Church in the Countryside YMCA in Lebanon. Betty was an avid hot rum card player and talked fondly of her life in Carrollton. She moved to Lebanon, Ohio in 2008 to be closer to all her daughters.

Betty left us this poem:

“I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,

Of happy times & laughing times & bright & sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun,

of happy memories that I leave when this life is done.”

A private graveside service, followed by burial will be held in the Westview Cemetery in Carrollton on Saturday, Aug. 13 with Pastor Mark Statler and Jensen Harper officiating.

After the burial, friends are invited to gather at the Carrollton United Methodist Church to offer condolences from 4:30-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you offer a lasting memorial with https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or https://www.ohiolife.org/donate.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville, Ohio is handling the service arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website, www.baxtergardner.com.