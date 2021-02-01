Betty L. Frantum, 82, of East Rochester, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Aultman Hospital.

She was born April 8, 1938 in Pekin to Howard and Mabel (Buxton) McCoy.

She was a housewife and a Mom to everyone that came in the door. She had worked for the Minerva Dairy in her early years. She graduated from Minerva High School and attended the Canton Actual Business College. She is a Past Worthy Matron of Carroll Chapter #315 Order of the Eastern Star. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church and formerly Augusta Christian Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Deaconess and served on the Mission Committee. She was also a 4-H Advisor for the Augusta Fashionettes.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Jim” Frantum who died in 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Richard) Nolan of Carrollton; son, James (Tammy) Frantum of East Rochester; grandson and his fiancé, Charles Frantum and Molly Dempsey of Louisville.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with James Baston officiating.

Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 11-12 on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Christian Church.