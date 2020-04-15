Betty L. Naugle Maurer, 91, of Olive Road, Salineville, died late Wednesday night April 8, 2020 at Arbors at Minerva in Minerva, Ohio.

Betty was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Magdelena Naugle.

Betty lived most of her life in this area, marrying Louis E. Maurer on April 22, 1950 and retired from Geauga Plastics/Carlisle Co. in Canton after 32 years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summitville, Ohio. She loved flowers, gardening, animals and most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by four sons, Ed (June) Maurer of Carrollton, Matt (Rita) Maurer of Bloomingdale, Jeff (Kim) Maurer of Guilford Lake and Mark (Jan) Maurer of Carrollton; three daughters, Norma (Tom) Brantch of Carrollton, Judy (Jeff) Beal of Canton and Jean Culp of Salineville; one brother, Ray Naugle of Louisville, Ohio; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Maurer; one son, Louis E. Maurer Jr., and eleven brothers and sisters.

Due to the current situation, social distancing, and shelter in place directives and concern for their communities, the family will have a private family committal service at a later date.

The Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home is Salineville, Ohio is in charge of the arrangements.