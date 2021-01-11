Betty Lou (Hores) Shurtz, 97, passed away fully loved Jan. 6, 2021 at Hennis Care in Bolivar. She was born March 21, 1923 in Wheeling, WV, to Martha and Joseph Hores.

She was married for 50 years to her love, Harold Shurtz in 1941, who preceded her in death in 1992. They raised 4 children and adored multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty loved being a grandmother, hence truly being known as “Grandma Betty” to most. She joined the Foster Grandparent Program in 1992, loving every little and big kid that ever crossed her path. Her favorite job was taking care of EVERYBODY around her. Whether she was repeatedly pestering her sons, Terry and Ronnie with offers of egg sandwiches and cups of coffee, or regularly making grilled cheese for her visiting grandchildren. It did not end with her biological children; she continued to “take care of” the people she called “her kids” at Carroll Hills School and The Farm up until the age of 94. She refused to stop working and hated being cared for by others. While living with her daughter, Alana, Betty would still take the role of house manager by jumping up to do the dishes or fold ALL the laundry when we were supposed to be taking care of her.

Known for her flare and style, Betty loved wearing loud bright colors – particularly purple – and always insisted that her socks matched every outfit. She truly was a “Cool” Grandma. She touched so many lives with her love, laughter and ability of being the best “Grandma” to all.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Martha Hores; her husband, Harold Shurtz; her son, Kenneth Shurtz; her two daughter-in-law’s, Donna Shurtz and Gerrie Shurtz; her sister, Garnell Thompson; brother, Kenneth Hores, and multiple other relatives and friends ready to welcome her home to the Lord and have the reunion of a lifetime, especially with her son, Kenny.

Betty is survived and will be lovingly missed by her 3 remaining children, Alana (Kenneth) Evans, Ronald Shurtz and Harold “Terry” Shurtz. She is also survived by her two loving siblings, Rose Brumback and Russell Hores, as well as her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Due to COVID, the family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.