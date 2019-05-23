Betty Mae Eckman Green, 80, of Scio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 25, 1938 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Eckman and Charlotte Foster Eckman.

She graduated from Dennison High School in 1956 and had worked at several nursing homes and hospitals as a nurse’s aide.

Betty attended Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs. She loved animals and enjoyed bird watching and fishing. She also enjoyed collecting thimbles and bird figurines and finding treasures and antiques at yard sales. But what she loved most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Alfred W. “Al” Green, they married Dec. 30, 1956. Also surviving are children, Kevin Green of Kilgore, Judy (Bill) Ash of Bowerston, Allan (Lisa) Green of Harlem Springs, David Green of Scio and Kandy (Chris) Young and Randy (Nikki) Green both of Carrollton; grandchildren, Thunder and Freedom Green, Billy and Misty Ash, Jimmy, Kathy and Patty Green, Matthew, Michael, Sarah and Nathan Green, Christopher and Jesse Young and Kyrrie, Kandi Jo, Ashlee and Kaimee Green; a sister, Patty Nemeth of Hopedale; a brother-in-law, Tom (Carmen) Everhart of Panama City, FL and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Kevin Green II and a sister-in-law, Virginia Gilliam.

Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at noon in Koch Funeral Home, Scio, with Chaplin Dana Campbell. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Friday from 11 a.m. till noon.

