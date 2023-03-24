Beulah Jane Wilson Bland, 90, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Walnut Hills Retirement Community.

She was born Dec. 1, 1932, to Leslie and Nellie Wilson in Alliance, Ohio.

Beulah started her life in Louisville, prior to the family’s moving to Pattersonville. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1950.

On Nov. 17, 1951, Beulah married Robert C. Bland of Kilgore. The couple spent their entire 70 years of married life in Kilgore, with 67 of those years in their little white house on Apollo Road.

After high school, Beulah worked as a secretary at Carrollton Manufacturing. In 1971, she began working for Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District, where she was employed for over 20 years.

Beulah participated in a number of social activities. She was a long time 4-H advisor. She belonged to the Home Council and Kilgore Jr. Women’s Club. Beulah served on the Carroll County Election Board and was a trustee for the Council on Aging for the Friendship Center where she was also a volunteer driver. She was a participant in the Women’s Health Initiative and served as a Hospice volunteer.

Most importantly, Beulah loved her God, and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a long time member of the Kilgore Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and superintendent, a member of the UMW and choir, and church treasurer. The past few years, Beulah attended the Kilgore Evangelical Church.

Beulah was preceded in death on Sept. 7, 2022, by her husband, Robert. Also preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Fred Wilson; and sister, Blanche Wilson Dulaney.

She is survived by four children, Sue Ann Beun (Mike) of Sun Prairie, WI, Kathy Lynn Stoneman (Ken) of Carrollton, Robert Allen Bland (Christina) of Whitmore Lake, MI, and Mark Douglas Bland (Julie) of Magnolia. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jake (Jenn) Beun of Bolivar, Josh (Stacy) Beun of Alexandria, VA, Kaitlyn (Michael) Halko of Wadsworth, Kelly (AJ) Atkinson of Carrollton, Olivia Bland of Massillon, and Madeline (Michael) Douglas of Sandyville. Great-grandchildren include Emily, April, and Zach Beun, Isla Douglas, and Eloise Halko.

The family fulfilled Beulah’s request to have her body donated for research.

A service celebrating Beulah’s life will be held at the Kilgore Evangelical Church on Saturday, April 1.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. and a lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Akron Children’s Hospital.