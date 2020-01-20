Beulah M. Wilson, 100

Beulah Marie Wilson, 100, of Carrollton, died early Sunday morning Jan. 19, 2020.

Born July 7, 1919 in Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Emmitt and Corda Wallace Cummings.

Beulah was a retired driver and secretary for Carroll County Meals on Wheels and Senior Center (Friendship Center). She was a member of the Carrollton 1st Presbyterian Church.

Beulah is survived by two sons, Ron (Nancy) Wilson of Carrollton and Roy (Mary Ann) Wilson of Bolivar; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Durward, in 1999; three brothers, two sisters and two grandsons.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Beulah’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.