Beverly L. Horn, 87, met her Savior face to face April 9, 2019.

A daughter of the late David and Dorothy Glasser, she was born in Cleveland and lived the last 20 years in Carroll County.

She attended Our Savior’s Church in Rocky River, Old Stone Church in Cleveland, and The Church of God in Carrollton. Beverly was a homemaker who loved her family and loved to decorate and renovate older homes. She started her own business, Creative Advertising Inc., where she was President and CEO.

She is survived by six children, Gary (Janet) of Spokane, WA; Deborah (Robert) of Carroll County; Allen (Sandy, dec’d) of Fall River, MA; Kurt (Jennie) of Newnan, GA; Matthew of Leesville, OH; and Stephen (Kimiko) of Tokyo, Japan; two brothers, John (Lynn) Glasser of Avon Lake, OH and David (Marianne) of Jekyll Island, GA.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Allen Lambacher Sr. and Ray Horn, and a great grandson.

She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Beverly’s life will be held June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ, Christian Disciples, 353 Moody Ave., Carrollton, with Pastor Mark Statler officiating.