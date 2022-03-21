Bill C. Pittman, 68, of Annapolis, passed away in his home Sunday, March 20, 2022.

A son of the late William E. and Violetta R. Harlan Pittman, he was born April 20, 1953, in Knoxville, TN.

A 1971 graduate of Carrollton High School, he was passionate about music and playing his guitar. Bill loved watching sports, especially his grandchildren and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, the former Barbara Boylan; two sons, Michael (Sabrina) Pittman of Richmond and Mark Pittman of Annapolis; two daughters, Mikki (Tim) Timberlake of Carrollton and Angel (Shane) Marker of Steubenville; 8 grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Talen, Ally, Natalie, Logan, Cole, and Makayla; two sisters, Jacklyn Pittman and Janeen Pittman; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Duane.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.