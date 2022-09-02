Blaine W. Collins, 78, of Carrollton, and formerly Minerva, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Beckley, WV, to Joseph and Mary Edna (Wilding) Collins.

He retired as a foreman from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where he had worked for over 40 years. He is a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Minerva VFW Post #4120. He is a member of the New Lisbon Masonic Lodge #65, F&AM.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Campbell) Collins, whom he married Jan. 20, 1968; daughter, Darci (Alan) Albright of Scio; two nephews, Tim Collins, and Joe (Nancy) Collins; two nieces, Sherry (Jim) Cooper, and Patty (James) Smith.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Thomas Collins.

According to his wishes, there will be no formal services.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, c\o 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.