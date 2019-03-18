Sandy Valley graduate named Ohio University’s next head coach

Jeff Boals, a former team captain of the Ohio University Men’s Basketball and 1991 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, has been named the 19th head coach in the history of the Ohio University men’s basketball program, as announced by Director of Athletics Jim Schaus today.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to return home to my alma mater as the head men’s basketball at Ohio University,” said Boals. “My family and I are thrilled to see my coaching career come full circle with this opportunity. Sincere thanks to Dr. Nellis and to Jim Schaus for their confidence in me to lead the young men of Ohio both on and off the court.”

Boals is returning to Athens after spending the previous three seasons (2016-19) as the head coach at Stony Brook. He has guided the Seawolves to an overall record of 55-41 – including a 31-17 mark in America East Conference play. Stony Brook has gone 24-8 (12-4 AEC) in 2018-19 and will be making its second postseason appearance in the last three years. The Seawolves received an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational Tournament in 2017. Stony Brook placed five student-athletes on the America East’s All-Conference Teams in 2018-19, with sophomore center Jeff Otchere being named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and redshirt sophomore guard/forward Andrew Garcia being tabbed as Sixth Man of the Year.

A native of Magnolia and graduate of Sandy Valley High School, Boals is a 1995 graduate of Ohio University. He served as a two-time team captain and garnered four varsity letters under the leadership of his head coach, the late Larry Hunter.

“I am ecstatic about our hiring of Jeff Boals to lead our men’s basketball program,” said Schaus. “He is the perfect fit for us and checks all the boxes. Of course, Jeff is a Bobcat and former player so he understands what it is like to play and succeed here. Jeff is a proven head coach with a wealth of successful coaching experience during his career. He is well-respected for his knowledge of the game and knows how to develop players. He is a great person that will relate well to his players, assistant coaches, staff and fans. The future is bright for OHIO men’s basketball with Jeff Boals leading the way. I can’t wait for him to get started!”

A member of Thad Matta’s coaching staff from 2009-16, Boals helped guide Ohio State to seven postseason appearances, including six NCAA Tournaments. The Buckeyes, who won or claimed a share of three Big Ten Conference titles, advanced to the Final Four in 2012. Ohio State went 193-62 during Boals’ time in Columbus.

Boals was instrumental in bringing some of the top players in the nation to Ohio State, including current NBA stars Jared Sullinger and D’Angelo Russell, along with Aaron Craft, the all-time steals and assist leader in Ohio State history. He also coached the 2010 National Player of the Year, Evan Turner, during his outstanding collegiate career with the Buckeyes.

“I am excited to welcome Jeff Boals back to Ohio University,” said President M. Duane Nellis. “He is well respected in the world of college athletics, and in addition to a winning track record, he will bring a high level of integrity, and commitment to academic achievement and success to our men’s basketball program. He will make a great addition to the Ohio University family!”

Boals and his wife, Katie, have two children, Sydney and Chase.