Bob Walker, 85

Bob, “Hiram” “Whitey” Walker, 85, of Bergholz, Ohio passed away July 24, 2022.

He was born Aug. 10, 1936, the only son of the late Hallie and Waldon “Bill” Walker.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and self-employed painter with the Seldom Seen Paint Company, with whom he worked with Richard Gregor.

He was a life-long member of the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Bergholz. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, bowling, and golfing, having had four hole-in-ones. He was proud of the fact that he participated in the American Bowling Congress national tournaments for more than 50 years. He was a true believer in honesty and telling the truth. He was a member of the VFW, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, and National Wild Turkey Federation. He was also a life-long member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his former longtime companion and true love, Annie DeMarco.

He is survived by his companion, Harriet Davis; his “daughter”, Honchie DeMarco; his cousins, Lou and Sandy Steinmetz and Lydia and Mike Hershey; and many wonderful friends whom he considered his family.

Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services.

In his memory, please consider donations to the Bergholz EMS or the Bergholz Volunteer Fire Department.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.