Bonnie A. Nape, 64, of Carrollton, passed away Aug. 20, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born in Petersburg, OH, March 14, 1955 to the late Donald & Lois (Moyer) Nape.

Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Nape of Coshocton; a niece, Billy Jo Peters; and a nephew, Kevin Nape.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Terry) Craven; a son, Donald (Sara) Lewis; her four special grandchildren, Aaron Lewis, Casey Crowl, Tommy and Emilie Craven; siblings, Don, Jr. (Roberta), Beverly (Scott) Young, Barbara (Tom) Anthony, Jerry (Kathy) Nape, and Terry Nape. Bonnie had seven very special nieces and nephews, ten great nieces and nephews, plus her special friend, Gerald H. Jones.

Bonnie loved music. She learned from an aunt to play the guitar at 14 years old. She had a beautiful voice and could really belt out a tune, especially her favorite, Loretta Lynn. Bonnie was so special to all of us and will be greatly missed.

Friends and family may call, pay respects, share memories, and visit with the family at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton Friday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. with a dinner following at the VFW in Carrollton.