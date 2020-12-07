Bonnie L. Hunt, 83, of Malvern, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center.

She was born March 29, 1937 in Alliance to Victor and Florence (Schmidt) Knight.

She was a jewelry receiver for SCI in North Canton. She is a member of Great Trail Community Church of God in Minerva.

She is preceded in death by her husband, G. Richard Hunt who died in 2002.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Connie Hunt of Mt. Hope, Robin (Duston) Walter of Malvern, and Nikki Hunt of Canton; son, Richard (Beth) Hunt of Rootstown; sister, Donna (Donald) Hunt of Rootstown; 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A private family funeral will be held at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Fredrick Bays officiating.

Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

