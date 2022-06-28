Bonnie L. Teeter, 78, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Aultman Hospital.

She was born in Canton on Aug. 23, 1943, to Lorrin V. and Alice (Sanford) Magill.

Bonnie married Joseph Teeter on July 18, 1988, and he passed away Dec. 15, 2005.

Survivors include her stepson, Jerry (Kerry) Teeter and family; two sisters, Brneda Russell and Barbara Poole; many loving nieces and nephews, along with cousins and friends.

Bonnie will also be greatly missed by her four-legged companion, Daisy.

There are no services, according to Bonnie’s wishes.