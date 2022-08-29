Bradley Q. Rogerson, 65, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

A son of Robert F. “Whitey” and the late Ruth (Dunn) Rogerson, he was born April 28, 1957 in Wheeling, WV.

During his life, Brad owned and operated the Napa Auto Parts store in Carrollton, where he loved working every day. He was a member of the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America and enjoyed spending time riding his BMW motorcycle. Brad also enjoyed golfing and detailing cars; however, he loved spending time with his family and friends most of all.

Brad is survived by his wife, Dawn (Carson) of 43 years, whom he married Oct. 27, 1979; son, Brendon (Karlee) Rogerson; father, Whitey Rogerson; brother, Russell (Kyle) Rogerson; and nephew, Joshua Rogerson.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brad’s memory to Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.