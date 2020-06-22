Brenda A. (Kuryn) Bland went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 23, 2020, following a long-term illness.

She was born Oct. 14, 1958 in Springfield, MA.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Teresa Kuryn; father Edward Kuryn; son, Jason Bland; and brother, Robert Kuryn.

She is survived by her son, Logan (Stacy) Bland of North Canton, Ohio; and four grandsons, Evan, Cole, and Zachary all of North Canton, Ohio and Ean Bland of Amsterdam, Ohio.

Burial was held at Scroggsfield cemetery.

