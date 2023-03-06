Brenda A. (Sarbach) Russell, 72, of Delray Beach, FL, and formerly Malvern, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Florida after a 27-year battle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 13, 1950, in Canton to the late Walter and Mary (Algeo) Sarbach.

She retired from the Commerce Group Real Estate Company in Florida where she was an administrative assistant. She graduated from Malvern High School in 1969.

She is survived by her brother, Greg (Sherry) Sarbach of North Canton; sister, Lorna Noren of St. Augustine, FL; sister-in-law, Sandy Sarbach of Malvern; nephews and niece, Brian (Kim) Sarbach of Malvern, Dan (Shanna) Sarbach of Georgetown, Ohio, Brett Sarbach of Malvern, and Angela (Jim) Price of North Canton; 9 great nephews and great nieces, and her beloved dog, Maggie.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Richard Russell who passed away in 2011; an infant sister, Ronna Sarbach; brother, Richard Sarbach, and a brother-in-law, Lee Noren.

A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.