Brian D. Frase, 47

Brian David Frase, 47, of Galena, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Brian was born March 3, 1973 in Alliance, Ohio, to Lee and Karen (Woodruff) Frase, who survive, along with his wife, Jill (Cooper) Frase; daughter, Abigail Walker; siblings, Cheri (Doug) Whipkey, Richard (Sue) Frase, Robert (Sandy) Frase, Wendy (Tod) Huston, Kathie Perrins, Lori (Doug) Mack, Diane (Paul) Skipper, and Michael (Laura) Frase; brothers-in-law, Michael (Candy) Cooper and Josh (Amy) Cooper; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Brian was the owner of Complete Roofing Service, which he built on his own beginning in 2006. He was deeply rooted in the Columbus construction community. His love for his family and friends was immeasurable and he will be deeply missed by all of those who were fortunate to have Brian in their lives. He enjoyed endless trips and snowmobiling in Canada. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, The Ohio State University Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Brian at Schoedinger Worthington in the near future.

In the meantime, the family encourages online condolences be made at www.schoedinger.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Brian’s memory to www.ohiospf.org.