Brian M. Starkey, 42

Brian Michael Starkey, 42, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 as

a result of a motorcycle accident.

Brian was born March 23, 1978 in Canton, Ohio, son of Ray Starkey of Sherrodsville and Gail Mayle Parsons of Canton.

Brian was an employee of KHB Lonestar.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Dylan Starkey and Cole Starkey, and daughter, Shelby Starkey; two brothers, Dustin Starkey and Scott Mayle; and girlfriend, Samantha Ricker.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery in Minerva.