Brian S. McNutt, 55, of Lehigh Acres, FL, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 13, 2021.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, on June 6, 1965 to Donald and Mildred (Handshuh) McNutt.

Brian loved riding his Ultra Classic Harley Davidson. He was proud that he was able to kick his smoking habit of 40 years. He was a simple and hardworking man who loved his family dearly. He and his wife, Deborah, were together for 18 years.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters-in-law, Valerie McNutt and Cathy McNutt.

Brian is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children, Kimberly Means and Brianna Kidd; his step-children, Cristina Baughman, Matthew (Sarah Howell) Stephens and Jennifer (Anthony Paez) Baughman; his grandchildren, Derek, Lucas, Ian and Sawyer and a new arrival expected in August; brothers and sisters, Ina (Mitchell) Ladich, Donald McNutt, Ned (Betty) McNutt, Jim McNutt, John (Mary) McNutt, David (Diane) McNutt, Paul (Sherry) McNutt, Cathy (Buster) Erwin, Mary Fry, Rachel (Mike) Warner and Seth McNutt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held one hour (10 a.m.) before the memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church, 4006 Jade Rd. NW, Carrollton.

A graveside prayer will be given after the service with a covered-dish dinner following at the church.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Legion or to Toys for Tots.