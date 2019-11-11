Bruce Arbogast, 53, of Carrollton, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 after a long brave battle with cancer.

A son of Don and Darla Arbogast, he was born Oct. 9, 1966 in Canton, OH.

Bruce was a 1985 graduate of Carrollton High School and also a graduate of Kent State University.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Cindy (Duro) of 24 years; two sons, Alex, a senior at Mount Union College, and Adam, a senior at Carrollton High School; a brother, Mike (Karen) Arbogast; a sister, Michelle (Jason) Eddy; nephews and nieces, Drew and Katey Arbogast and Turner and Emma Eddy.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. in the funeral home. The family kindly asks for no floral arrangements please.