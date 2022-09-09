Bruce Owen Bryan, Sr., 85, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva.

He was preceded in death by parents, Hubert and Genevieve Bryan; sister, Jaqueline Mason; brother, Allen Bryan; grandson, Michael Craig.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan; children, Bruce, Jr., Aileen (Beth) Pettry, and Craig A.; five grandchildren; brother, Stewart; and sister, Judy Saeger.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Cremation has taken place.

