Canton man killed in crash

UPDATED: A Canton man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of state Routes 9 and 171 (Cobbler Road) in Washington Township Wednesday, Oct. 16.

911 received the first call at 5:42 p.m. that two vehicles had crashed at the intersection. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s reports, a Chevrolet Uplander van driven by Dorman Ixos, 64, of Canton, was eastbound on state Route 171 when he pulled into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck traveling southbound on state Route 9 and driven by Craig J. Henry, 35, of Carrollton.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said the pickup truck collided with the van and both vehicles came to rest in the field on the southeastern side of the intersection.

Williams said Ixos was pronounced dead on the scene by Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas. Henry was not injured.

A passenger in the Ixos van, Linda Ixos, 51, was found sitting outside of the vehicle when first responders arrived. She was transported to Mercy Hospital where she was reported in stable condition Thursday, Oct. 17.

Williams said the accident remains under investigation. Investigators are uncertain at this time whether seat belts were in use, but noted there was no indication of drug or alcohol use as being a factor in the crash.

Responding to the scene were deputies, Carrollton Fire Department, EMT and Quad ambulance.