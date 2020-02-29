Carl C. Miller, 96, left this earth to be with the Lord Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.

Born Sept. 27, 1923 in Carrollton, Carl was the oldest son to the late Mildred and Vern Miller.

He was a 1941 graduate of Carrollton High School. Carl served in the United States Army – he served in Company C of the 202nd Engineers Combat Battalion and drove a truck for the unit.

His company built the world’s largest pontoon bridge over the Rhine River in nine hours.

Carl returned from war after 33 months, his only time lived away from Carrollton, and worked at Hercules Engines in Canton where he retired as a millwright.

He was a past commander of VFW Carrollton Chapter; Adjutant of American Legion #428 for 40 years; Senior Vice President of Ohio Chapter I Battle of Bulge in Canton; lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion; and member of the Carrollton Vet’s Club.

Carl is survived by three children: Alan (Laurie) Miller, Erma McCullough and Cheryl Wallace; five step-children: Nancy (Rock) Smith, Jean (Charlie) Young, Frank (Ruth) Embrogno, Joe Cyndi) Embrogno and Terri (Dan) Borowicz; five grandchildren: Lisha Wallace, Jason (Kerry) Miller, Misty (Clay) Johnson, Crystal Miller and Malia (Doug) Ploughman; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Herman (Gertrude) Miller.

In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his wife, Velma Miller who went home December 1, 2017; and a son, Carl V. Miller.

Carl loved spending time with his loved ones and his VFW family.

A life-long sports fan, Carl attended many historic moments in sports history, including: the Indians last World Series win in 1948 and a Browns NFL championship in 1950 on a Lou Groza game-winning field goal.

Carl would love to be remembered as being a strong union man, a die-hard Democrat, and above all else – proud of the time he spent in the Army “To Help Keep America Free.”

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5th at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery next to his beloved wife, son and parents.

Carl will take one last drive through Carrollton he designed en route to the cemetery.