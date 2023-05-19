Carl E. Hepner, 80, of Carrollton, went on to be with the Lord May 18, 2023.

The son of William (Bill) and Betty (Lucas) Hepner, he was born May 14, 1943, in Carroll County.

Carl attended and was active at the Carrollton Bible Chapel for 23 years. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1963. He married Lula (Lou) Graham in August 1963. He worked through junior high and high school doing various jobs such as setting up pins at Carroll Lanes and working at Al’s stocking shelves and bagging groceries. After high school, he worked for a couple years at the Carrollton Free Press Standard. He retired at age 55, due to his Rheumatoid Arthritis, after 33 years as a truck driver for Superior Dairy in Canton, Ohio. He loved to fish, hunt, and bowl, but most of all, he loved to show his contest horse, “Old Paint” at horse shows.

He is survived by his wife, Lou; three brothers, Bill (Dot) Hepner, Larry (Helen) Hepner, and John (Linda) Hepner, all of Carrollton; one sister, Connie Burchfield of Florida; two children, Mark (Shelly) Hepner of Navarre, and Wendy Gotschall of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Megan (Kyle) Mann of North Canton, Nicholas (Rylie) Hepner of Canton, Jennifer (Bailey) Rogers of Louisville, KY, Andrew Gotschall of Carrollton, and Makena Talbot of Navarre; four great-grandchildren, Scarlet and Caroline Mann, Wesley Hepner, and Amelia Grace (Millie) Rogers, as well as two new babies on the way.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Carrollton Bible Chapel with Rev. Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating.

Burial will follow in New Harrisburg Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carl’s memory to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.