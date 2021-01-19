Carl L. Reed, 88, of Malvern, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in his home surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 3, 1933 in Waynesburg, to Charles and Hattie (Nolf) Reed.

He became a tool and die maker for D&H after graduating from Waynesburg High School. When he retired, he enjoyed traveling, camping and visiting Amish Country. He believed we should all treat each other as family.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte (Sickles) Reed; sisters, Mary Peebles and Bertha Butcher; and brother, Thomas Reed.

He is survived by 4 daughters, Rebecca (Keith) Oberlin of Malvern, Joanne (Ralph) Brady of Carrollton, Janet (Scott Felter) Burns of Malvern, Rhonda Arkenburgh of Minerva (William Arkenburgh of Malvern); son, George (Susan) Reed of Carrollton; girlfriend, Benelee Martin of Malvern; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous adopted grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.