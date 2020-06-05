Carl Lee Brady, 73, of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020.

A son of the late Carl J. and June Brady, he was born Dec. 21, 1946.

Carl served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. For over fifteen years he served Carroll County as a Deputy Sheriff. Carl was deeply involved in family ancestry and published a book tracing back to the 1700s. He was a life-long member of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton.

A loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend to all, he will be deeply missed. Love you Carl.

Carl is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth Bell, who he married Jan. 8, 2000; also surviving are two children, Richard Weller and Julie (Stephen) Starcher; two grandchildren, Amanda Reedy and Kaleb E. Weller; and a great grandchild, Aubree Jae Glagola.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two great grandchildren, Elizabeth Jane Reed and Kylin Glagola; and aunts and uncles, Virginia Brady and Wayne Brady.

In the interest of public health, there will be a graveside service only for Carl on June 13 at 1 p.m. in Westview Cemetery with Pastor Diana Ruoff officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Carl’s name to the Carrollton VFW Post 3301, 2291 Chase Road SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.