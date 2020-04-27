Carl Lee Noble, 88, of Harlem Springs, Ohio passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

He was born April 25, 1931 on the family farm located in Lee Twp., Carroll County, to James Lee and Florence (Blazer) Noble.

Carl graduated from C.H.S. He married Ruth (Garner) Noble and she passed away Feb. 27, 2011. Carl was a member of the Harsh Memorial United Methodist church. He enjoyed woodworking and making crafts. He will be remembered for his ability to fix anything. His zest in life was his farming. He married Pauline Marie Stewart in 2012. He attended the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples) in Carrollton.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline; two sons, Jim Noble of Harlem Springs, and Larry (Karen) Noble of Louisville, Ohio; one daughter, Cindy (Jerry) Renicker of Malvern, Ohio; stepchildren, Connie (Mike) Ciconte of Kensington, Ohio, Kathy (James) Rose of Grand Prairie, TX, Carla (David) Heisler of Florida, Cheri Stewart of Kansas City, KS; a son-in-law, Terry Eick of Carrollton; one sister, Vera (Richard) Roudebush of Harlem Springs; 12 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; 9 step-grandchildren; 10 step great- grandchildren; and two step great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth; one sister, Mary and her husband, Harry Elliott; one brother, Loren and his wife, Rachael Noble; and a stepdaughter, Christine Eick.

Private services were held Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

Burial was in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

A memorial will be held at the Church of Christ at a later date.