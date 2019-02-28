Carl R. Eick, 76, of Carrollton, OH passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

He was born April 13, 1942 in Carrollton, OH to David Orville and Gladys Vivian (Moffett) Eick.

He was married to Vickie Lynne (Guthrie) Eick Sept. 28, 1991. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1964 to 1966. Carl’s hobbies were fishing, hunting and trapping. He enjoyed fixing things.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie; a daughter, Sheila (Robert) King of Louisville, OH; a stepdaughter, Jill Eick of Carrollton; a stepson, Edward Eick of Carrollton; a sister, Margaret (Jesse) Roof of Carrollton; a sister-in-law, Ann Eick of Minerva; five grandchildren, Kirra Shuss, Sierra Eick, Adam Eick, Makaela Bennett, and Aydrian Eick; and two great-grandchildren, Garry Shuss and Savanah Eick.

Preceding him in death are his parents; four sisters, Mary Leach, Mable Hahn, Helen Dawson and an infant sister; and five brothers, Ralph, Don, Tom, Paul, and Bill .

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Allmon-Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with full Military Honors.