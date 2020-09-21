Carl Schmidt Jr., 93, of Minerva, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in the Arbors of Minerva.

He was born July 14, 1927 in Paris to Carl and Evelyn (Bucher) Schmidt, Sr.

He retired from the Plumbers Union, Local #94 in Canton. He is also a WWII US Army Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Schmidt, who died in 2013; three sisters, Cleda Hartshorne, Rosina Seaburn, Jane Eick; and a brother, Clarence Schmidt.

He is survived by two daughters, Debra (Jeff) Vasilliu of Minerva, Pam (Charles) Stoller of Minerva; sister, Linda Priebe of Indiana; 4 grandchildren, Darci Vasilliu of Minerva, Christopher Stoller of Leander, TX, Aaron (Becky) Stoller of Minerva and Jess Vasilliu of Canton; and 6 great grandchildren, Garrett & Makenna Stoller, Jacob Stoller, Peyton Hodge, Bailey Hilkirt and Madison Hale.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dan Callahan officiating. Calling hours were from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.