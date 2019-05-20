Carol A. McCarty, 63, of Minerva, died at home surrounded by her family Monday, May 20, 2019.

She was born Dec. 30, 1955 in Cleveland to William and Marilyn (Walker) Glavan.

She retired from PCC Airfoils where she had worked for 30 years. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1973 and attended Kent State Stark.

She is survived by a son, Clinton McCarty of Minerva; 3 sisters, Sandy McCracken of Wadsworth, Janet (Nate) Neubaurer of Louisville, Jean (Randy) Peterson of Cody, WY; 4 brothers, Don (Bonnie) Glavan of Alliance, Ken Glavan of Columbiana, Dale Glavan of Canton and Jamie Glavan (Brandy Johnston) of Minerva.

Calling hours will be Saturday, May 25 from 3-5 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Memorial contributions may be made to Akron Children’s Hospital or Aultman Alliance Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.