Carol E. Saltsman, 87, of Carrollton, passed away at her residence at Centerville Village on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

She was born March 11, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan to the late L. Leroy and Ruth (Poindexter) Chenoweth.

Following graduation as valedictorian from Lansing Eastern High School in 1953, Saltsman attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in home economics and was certified as a Registered Dietitian.

She married John Saltsman on May 23, 1959, and since then they lived in Carrollton and raised two sons, Bill and Jim, in this community.

First and foremost, she was a servant. Whether it was her family or friends (new or old), she served her Lord through her many gifts of hospitality and wisdom. She was quite accomplished in the kitchen and enjoyed cooking with her husband. Their house was open to many for short or long stays. She was an active member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir and many small groups and Bible studies.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Attorney John K. Saltsman, in 2021, and son, William E. Saltsman in 1990.

She is survived by her son, “Jim” James R. (Denise) Saltsman of Morgantown, PA; grandchildren, Heidi, Trevor, Megan, and Andrew Saltsman; brother, Roger D. Chenoweth of Highlands Ranch, CO; and sister, Sue A. Chenoweth of National City, MI.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol’s memory to the Salvation Army.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.