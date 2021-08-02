Carol J. Burse, 82, of Bowerston, Ohio (Leavittsville), died Saturday morning, July 31, 2021, in her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 18, 1938, in Canton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Leland C. “Tip” and Doris May Berry Boyd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew R. Passwaters.

Carol was a graduate of Conotton Valley High School and attained a bachelor’s degree from Malone College. She began her working career as an elementary school teacher where she taught at Mineral City Elementary School, Perry Schools in Canton, and was a substitute teacher in the Conotton Valley School District. She retired in 2001 after a long career working for the Stratton and Schmitt State Farm Insurance Agencies in Sherrodsville. She was a faithful member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene and was a former bowler and active member of the Leavittsville Women’s Club. Despite her work and her many local activities, Carol’s primary concentration was always on her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family, friends, and her community.

She is survived by her husband, Don Burse, whom she married Dec. 17, 1966; two daughters, Kim Breiding of Sherrodsville, Ohio, and Mrs. Kelly (Ben) Hoover, with whom she resided; three grandsons, Talen (Amanda) Passwaters of Oviedo, FL, Jacob (Tasha) Hoover of Dellroy, Ohio, and Zackary Breiding of Sherrodsville; and a great-granddaughter, Adalynn Hoover of Dellroy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Damon Spurgeon and Pastor Cheryl Mallernee officiating.

Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville.

Contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.