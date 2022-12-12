Carol J. Ketchum, 77, of Salineville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late John and Harriett (Eisenhower) Krumlauf, she was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Salem, Ohio.

Carol was a member of the Corinth Presbyterian Church in Mechanicstown. Carol spent her life alongside of her husband Earl, helping to milk their cows, run their service station in Mechanicstown, and their meat locker business. She enjoyed watching sports, especially when her grandchildren played football. Carol was an amazing cook and loved to travel the country, but particularly loved the beach. She and her husband lived in North Carolina for 13 years before moving to Salineville. Most of all, Carol loved her family and friends and spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Earl Ketchum, whom she married Dec. 28, 1961; three sons, Earl (Lori) Ketchum Jr., Nathaniel (Melissa) Ketchum, and Jeremy (Kimberly) Ketchum; two daughters, Colleen Newsome and Rebecca (Jeff) Haney; 12 grandchildren, Zachary Ketchum, Cassandra Nuske, and Jacob Ketchum, Kim Yackey, Nicole Dangler, Amanda Button, Kristi and Joshua Ketchum, Jeremy Sayles, Andrew and Matthew Newsome, and Stacey Zeigler; as well as 15 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; and sister, Cathy Lippiatt.

Along with her parents, Carol was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat and Jennette, and a brother, Wayne.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Harold Barber officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of services.