Carol L. Hannon, 71, of Carrollton, Ohio, was received in the arms of her Lord and Savior Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17, 2021. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

The daughter of the late Leroy and Glenna Jean Smathers, she was born Feb. 4, 1950, in St. Ann’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and grew up in Whitehall.

Carol is survived by her husband, Rick; her two daughters, Laurie Hannon of Long Bottom, Ohio, and Heather Hannon of Upper Arlington, Ohio; and her grandchildren, Olivia Barber, Cameron Barber, and Johnny Norman.

Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by two brothers, Rick and Steve Smathers.

Carol was an adventurous soul. A true pioneer, she lived in Juneau, Alaska in the 1970s before returning to Columbus in 1980. Shortly thereafter she met Rick and they have been inseparable ever since. It was love at first sight and they married on Jan. 14, 1984.

In the 1980s and early 90s Carol enjoyed being a realtor and property manager. She retired in 1994 when the couple moved to Carrollton. Her love of travel certainly encouraged Rick and they were fortunate to see much of the world together. One of the highlights was a trip to the Northwest Passage where Carol was able to share much of her experience from the 70s.

Carol was a doting grandmother and loved nothing more than her grandchildren. She has always felt extremely blessed to have a very close relationship with them as well as her daughters.

She was also the ultimate pet lover. If pets could talk, they would all tell you they hit the jackpot when they came into Carol’s possession. Frankly, Rick feels exactly the same way.

Carol also enjoyed music and her love for The Beatles was well known. She could often be found dancing and singing, while enjoying her favorite foursome. She was proud of her extensive Beatles collection.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her memory to the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.