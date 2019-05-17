Carol L. McLaughlin, 79, of Carrollton, passed away Friday morning, May 17, 2019 in the Carroll Healthcare Center.

A daughter of the late Robert and Lena Dunlap Hawk, she was born July 3, 1939 in Carrollton, Ohio.

Carol was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church and worked for many years as the office manager for Dr. Rankin.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; a son, Douglas (June) McLaughlin; a daughter, Lori (Mark) Miller; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billy, and a sister, Helen.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.