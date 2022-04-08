Carol Leona McClain, 83, of Carrollton, Ohio, was reunited with her Lord and Savior and her beloved family who had gone before her on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

She was born May 15, 1938, to the late Edison Benjamin Maurer and Maxine (Meyer) Maurer Angel. She was born and raised in the home of Lawrence and Leona Meyer, her beloved grandparents.

Carol was an excellent student, graduating third in her class from New Philadelphia High School in 1956. In high school, she met and fell in love with John McClain. On June 1, 1957, they ran away to Richmond, IN, to be married. She and John owned and operated High Adventure and Supply in New Philadelphia.

She enjoyed traveling and spending many summers camping throughout the United States with her family. She belonged to the New Philadelphia High School Class of 1956 Girls Club. She was a member of a meet and eat club with her close friends for over 60 years. She was an avid reader. She was a fan of crossword puzzles, trivia and other brain teasers. She loved to shop and could always find a bargain. Carol was very artistic and could create anything she set her mind to.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia and quietly demonstrated her faith through the way she lived. Carol always took care of people and was the first to lend a helping hand.

She is survived by her husband, John McClain of Carrollton; her two sons, Larry (Beth) McClain and Steve (Mary Beth) McClain both of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Kellie (Chris) Rufener, Andrew McClain, Blair McClain and Julie McClain; great-grandchildren, Austin McClain and Aidan McClain; sister-in-law, Lynne McClain; and nephews, Jim McClain and David McClain.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Edison Maurer; her beloved in-laws, Blair and Dorothy McClain; and her brother-in-law, Donald McClain.

The family will be holding private services for Carol.

Memorials for Carol may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or First United Methodist Church 201 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Carol by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.