Carolyn A. Miday, 77, of Dellroy, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 in her home following an extended illness.

She was born March 23, 1945, in Canton to the late Ronald and Julia (Sullivan) Meiser.

She was a 1963 graduate of Canton South High School and a Carroll County resident since 1989. Carolyn retired from People’s Drug Store and was a former member of St. Mary’s of Morges Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Blakely and Patricia Neice. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Lawrence A. Miday Jr. to whom she was married 38 years; one son, Michael J. Miday; one daughter, Julie M. (Paul) Norris; two grandchildren, Alyse (Andrew) Fry and Jacob (Sadie Myers) Norris; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Wyatt Fry; her twin sister, Marilyn (James) Neff; one brother, Thomas (Phyllis) Meiser; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her extended family, Emma Walters and her children, Dakota and Demi for their help in Carolyn’s care.

A private family gathering will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, Carrollton, as a thank you to them and the palliative care team.

