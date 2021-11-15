Carolyn Kaye Dillon, 72, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

She was born Jan. 2, 1949, in Harlem Springs, Ohio, to the late John and Mattie (Becker) Howell.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Dillon in 2008; and five brothers and sisters.

Carolyn is survived by her niece, Becky (Ronnie) Everett; many special friends; four children; four step-children, and three sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be 11a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville.

Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home.

Carolyn will be laid to rest in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.