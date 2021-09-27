On the morning of Sept. 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, Carolyn S. Bryan, 50, passed away in the home of her daughter in Dellroy, Ohio, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born July 31, 1971, daughter of Donald and Barbara Bryan of Sherrodsville, Ohio.

Carolyn grew up in Beach City, Ohio, and graduated in 1990 from Fairless High School.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Don (Barb) Bryan, Jr. of Magnolia, Ohio, and her children, Mrs. Alicen (Kory) Bake and Michael (Kelsey) Patrick, both of Dellroy, and Jacob Patrick of Sherrodsville, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Carolyn loved traveling and took pride in her job at Union Pipeline, but above everything else, she delighted in spending time with her eight grandchildren, Baylee, Kailey, Noah, and Jonah Bake, and Jeremy, Karson, Kayden, and Kamden Patrick.

She was preceded in death by her four grandparents, Sam and Hazel Bryan, and Homer and Alice Scott, as well as an infant granddaughter, Emmalyn Grace Patrick.

Private funeral services will be conducted in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Damon Spurgeon officiating.

A private visitation will be observed prior to services in the funeral home.

Contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.

