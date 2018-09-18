Carroll County Democratic Central & Executive Committee to hold annual fall dinner

The Carroll County Democratic Central & Executive Committee will hold its annual fall dinner on Sept. 22, 2018, at the FFA Camp Muskingum. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner follows at 6:30 p.m. Menu includes chicken breast, Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, green beans, dessert and beverage. Tickets are $30 each and may be obtained by calling Tom White at 330-627-7183, Jane Lindner at 330-738-2413, Linda Peoples at 330-627-2370, or Terry Ossler at 330-895-2046. Keynote speakers for this event are Judge Melody Stewart and Judge Michael Donnelly, both candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court, and guest speakers Judge David D’Apolito, candidate for 7th District Court of Appeals, and Dan Milleson, candidate for state representative 95th house district.