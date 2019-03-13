Carroll County man exposes himself to young child on multiple occasions; arrested by deputies

A 45-year-old Harrison Township man is being held in the Carroll County jail on a $100,000 cash or surety bond set Monday on charges of public indecency.

Following an investigation regarding a man who was allegedly exposing himself to small children, Carroll County deputies arrested Gary Dean Lee Jr. of 2011 Jasmine Road NW, Carrollton.

He was taken into custody at his residence without further incident and taken to the Carroll County jail.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said that information was provided to resource officers and Carrollton school officials. Williams directed a plain-clothed deputy to ride the school bus Friday, March 8. Deputies followed the school bus in an unmarked vehicle.

Deputies reported Lee was observed by officers pulling down his pajama pants and exposing himself to a young child. He was immediately arrested by officers and taken to jail for processing.

Lee later admitted to officers that he had committed the act and had done so on other occasions as well.

An arraignment hearing was held Monday afternoon in Carroll County Municipal Court before Judge Gary R. Willen.

Willen presented Lee with three counts of public indecency, all second-degree misdemeanors. All three charges include up to 90 days in jail and a maximum $750 in fines. Lee told Willen he does odd jobs for a living.

Lee was given a $100,000 cash surety bond without the 10% option since the alleged crime involved a seven-year-old girl. Lee entered a not guilty plea to the charges, involving incidents on March 5, 6 and 8.

Willen ordered that Lee, if released on bond, have no contact with any child under the age of 18 and will be placed with a GPS monitor, at the defendant’s cost. He must also remain at least 1,000 yards away from any child under the age of 18.

Lee will have his pretrial hearing Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. His trial is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 at 9 a.m.

Lee remains in the Carroll County jail.