The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating Jonathan E. Minard, 14 years old, of the Dellroy area.

Jonathan E. Minard was last seen Saturday (April 13) evening in the Carrollton/New Harrisburg area. Jonathan was last seen wearing blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Height: 5’7

Weight: 145

Eye color: blue

Hair color: brown