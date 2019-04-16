Carroll County Sheriff says 14-year-old was last seen at a local farm

By NANCY SCHAAR FPS Correspondent

Jonathan E. Minard, age 14, is missing. Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams is asking that anyone who has seen or heard from Jonathan to please call his office immediately at 330-627-2141.

Minard was at a farm near New Harrisburg and helped with the milking Friday, April 11, after 3 p.m. He then went home and returned to the farm after 1:30 on Saturday. He was again going to help with the milking.

Minard complained of a toothache and said he would call his mom and go home.

That was the last that anyone saw Minard last Saturday. He is the son of Edward & Brook Minard of Dellroy.

“His mom never received that call,” said Williams. Deputies have been searching the area and have gone over it again and again but have found no leads, according to Williams.

Minard is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Williams and deputies organized a search Monday evening of the perimeter area around New Harrisburg. Volunteers were also meeting at the Dellroy Fire Department Monday evening and searches were to be done.

The Sheriff’s office issued an alert at 9 p.m. Monday for special attention to the area around Baxters Ridge Church in Harrison Township. Residents were advised to search garages or other structures on their property.

If anything suspicious is found, residents are to call the sheriff’s office immediately.

No further information has been released by the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at this point. Anyone wishing to help with the search efforts are asked to be at the Dellroy Fire Station at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16.

If anyone has any knowledge about Minard, if they have seen him, if they have heard from him, please contact Sheriff Dale Williams.