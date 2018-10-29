Carrollton man fatally shot in Waynesburg; suspect apprehended in Malvern

By NANCY SCHAAR

FPS Correspondent

WAYNESBURG – Stark County Sheriff George T. Maeir announced Friday that they are still investigating the fatal shooting of 32 year old Jerry Hendershott Jr. of Carrollton.

Maeir said the shooting took place at 9173 James St., Lot 6 in Waynesburg. Deputies received a call at 10 p.m. Thursday night. When they arrived at the scene, they found the adult male victim with a single gunshot wound. Hendershott died at the scene.

During the initial investigation, deputies learned that during an altercation at the Waynesburg home, 19-year-old Gage Wood shot Hendershott one time.

Wood fled the scene immediately following the shooting but was located a short time later in Malvern.

He has been arrested and charged with one count of murder, which is a felony in the first degree. He has been placed in the Stark County jail.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with any information about this shooting are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.